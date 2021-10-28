Today’s Headlines

Pedestrian safety doesn’t have to be a nightmare (Bloomberg)

Misleading ads from oil companies on the rise (Heated)

Highway proponents push to widen Highway 41 “because HSR is stalled” (SJV Sun)

Breakdown of earmarks for Southern California parks, infrastructure, transit requested by Senator Feinstein

LA moves to shift to clean energy (Washington Post)

CA Atty General Bonta leads coalition supporting more stringent fuel efficiency standards (Gold Rush Cam)

LA looks for ways to build affordable housing in “high-resource” neighborhoods (Daily News)

Rental, housing prices rising after fires, floods, leaving people stranded, struggling (NBC News)

The conventional “wisdom” about rent control is not all that wise (Governing)

Chino says: No more warehouses (Daily Bulletin)

SF Supes reject housing that would replace a parking lot (SF Gate)

