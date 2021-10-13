Today’s Headlines

Oil spill? What oil spill? Toxic waste is everywhere (LA Times)

Is sucking the carbon out of the air just another oil company ruse? (Mother Jones)

The dangerous promises of self-driving cars (Bloomberg)

Billionaires who believe they can bend the natural world to accommodate current human society (Heated)

San Jose VTA upgrades to contactless fare payment, including bank cards (Kiosk Marketplace)

Pasadena city council wants electric buses sooner than later (Pasadena Now)

Barcelona offers free transit to people who ditch their cars (Treehugger)

