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Friday’s Headlines

Streetsblog will be off on Monday in celebration of Labor Day.
8:52 AM PDT on September 4, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
A rendering from the city shows a proposed entrance to the El Dorado Tunnel. Courtesy city of Palo Alto
  • Family of Cyclist Killed in WeHo Sues City for Unsafe Streets (WeHo Times)
  • NIMBYs Oppose Bicycle Caltrain Underpass (PaloAltoOnline)
  • CHP Plans Labor Day Traffic Sting (Pasadena Now)
  • People Still Confused by Variable Tolls (Daily News)
  • Intercity Buses Are Back! (Smart Cities Dive)
  • It’s Time to Start Planning Bike/Walk/Scoot to School Day (Oaklandside)
  • All the Ammunition You Need to Argue about Induced Demand (We Can Have Nice Things)
  • Even People picked up on the ridiculous “DEI bike lanes” story.
  • Public transportation is one of the few places where people from different backgrounds still mix. (Northeastern Global News)
  • Labor Day Travel Is Expensive for Some Reason… (OC Register)
  • …Oh, It’s Gas Prices (Union-Trib)
  • For Some Reason Weather Patterns Are Getting Worse… (SacBee)
  • …Oh, It’s Global Warming (LAT)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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