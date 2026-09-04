The Short Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from YouTube Shorts; here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, BlueSky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, BlueSky, Instagram, Facebook

Streetsblog SF: Bluesky, Facebook

Streetsblog SD: Instagram

Streetsblog USA: TikTok, YouTube

With Streetsblog USA on hiatus for the week and Damien working on the redesign of Santa Monica Next, there just two new videos in this week’s roundup.

Thursday – The Joes head to the city of Los Angeles’ Imperial Highway to check out recently upgraded protected bikeways. Parts of Imperial now feature low concrete “Toronto Barriers” where there used to be only plastic bollards.

Friday – In San Francisco, Roger and Errin wrap up the “Make It Make Sense San Francisco” mini-series listing various things that can be brought onto Muni trains, while the bike ban remains. This week: dinosaurs. Rawwr!