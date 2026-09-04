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The Short Week in Short Video

Toronto Barriers on Imperial Highway, Dinosaurs on the Train.
11:34 AM PDT on September 4, 2026
The Short Week in Short Video

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With Streetsblog USA on hiatus for the week and Damien working on the redesign of Santa Monica Next, there just two new videos in this week’s roundup.

Thursday – The Joes head to the city of Los Angeles’ Imperial Highway to check out recently upgraded protected bikeways. Parts of Imperial now feature low concrete “Toronto Barriers” where there used to be only plastic bollards.

Friday – In San Francisco, Roger and Errin wrap up the “Make It Make Sense San Francisco” mini-series listing various things that can be brought onto Muni trains, while the bike ban remains. This week: dinosaurs. Rawwr!

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Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton
Photo of Joe Anthony
Joe Anthony
Joe Antony is Producer-Editor for Streetsblog L.A. videos
Photo of Roger Rudick
Roger Rudick
Photo of Errin Vasquez
Errin Vasquez

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