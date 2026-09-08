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Tuesday’s Headlines

Buses, Trains, Cuts, and more...
9:32 AM PDT on September 8, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Photo: Melanie Curry/Streetsblog
  • SacRT Puts Off Zero-Emission Bus Purchase (SacBee)
  • Fund Raising for Sunset Dunes vs. “Great Highway” (MissionLocal)
  • Even Folsom Debating E-Bikes/Motos (SacBee)
  • Metrolink Worries Rising Tides Will Impact Service (OC Reg)
  • SaMo Council Considers Red Light Cameras, Housing Near Train Stop (SMDP)
  • Short Term Federal Action Keeps $$$ Flowing for Three Months While It Debates Major 5-Year Cuts to Transit (Mass TransitMetro Magazine)
  • What if America Spent Highway Money on Sidewalks? (Strong Towns)
  • SacBee Wonders Whether State Spending Enough on Highways
  • Oh Lord, Another Heat Wave? (SacBee)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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