Tuesday’s Headlines
Buses, Trains, Cuts, and more...
9:32 AM PDT on September 8, 2026
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More from Streetsblog California
Metrolink Fare Increase to Take Effect October 5
Riders will pay approximately 14 percent more for Metrolink regional rail service
September 8, 2026
30th Street Bike Lanes in San Diego Set Another Record for Riders
It's not even fall, and the lanes have attracted over 100,000 bike, scooter, or riders of other micromobility devices.
The post 30th Street Bike Lanes Set Another Record for Riders appeared first on Streetsblog San Diego.
The Short Week in Short Video
Toronto Barriers on Imperial Highway, Dinosaurs on the Train.
Friday’s Headlines
Streetsblog will be off on Monday in celebration of Labor Day.
Labor Day Weekend Roundup: Hopkin’s Bike Lane Lawsuit, Orwellian Assault on E-Bikes…
...and SFMTA still lacks automated train safety measures
September 3, 2026