Today’s Headlines

Federal agencies release alarming report on climate disruption (NBC News)

Economists helped oil companies obstruct climate action for decades (Grist)

Climate action is as simple as riding a bike (Planetizen)

Bike-share programs are not profitable but they reduce emissions (Marketplace)

Pollution from freight traffic has disproportionate impact on communities of color (Phys.org)

Contra Costa County awarded grant to find ways to reduce driving (Traffic Technology Today)

State-owned parking at Montclair Gold Line station could become housing (Daily Bulletin)

In London, Low Emission Zone regulations are working (Smart Cities World)

Caltrans Strategic Highway Safety Plan receives National Roadway Safety Award (Lake County News)

In Denver, hazardous sidewalks are TikTok stars (5280)

Pushback against warehouses in the Inland Empire gains momentum (Daily Bulletin)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for supporting Streetsblog’s work to keep our readers informed about state-level planning and policy decisions. If you don’t already, please consider making a sustaining monthly donation.