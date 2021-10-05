“Cycling for Sustainable Cities” Opens California Bicycle Summit

The California Bicycle Summit will open online next week with the first of three advance sessions, as an appetizer before the main event.

This first symposia is a presentation from two of the top bicycle researchers in the country, Ralph Buehler and John Pucher, who will discuss Cycling for Sustainable Cities on Tuesday, October 12, from noon to 1:30.

The session is open to anyone interested, and is free. Register in advance, here, to attend.

Buehler and Pucher are the authors of numerous scholarly works on bicycling safety and policy, and have covered a wide range of topics including equity to design to integrating bikes with transit to analyses of why some countries like the Netherlands have made bicycling an “irresistible” form of travel.

“This is going to be better than your usual webinar,” said CalBike’s Dave Snyder. “The presenters are stellar–full of information, with tons of data that they somehow make entertaining.”

On Tuesday, Buehler and Pucher will focus on how cities are making bicycling safe, practical, and convenient for as broad a range of people as possible, including all ages, genders, and abilities. They will also discuss data on the effects of COVID shutdowns on cycling, and look at the way government policies to promote bicycling can support each other.

There will be three of these advance symposia in the coming months, to whet appetites for the in-person summit itself, which has been rescheduled to April 2022. These biannual California Bicycle Summits bring together a wide range of advocates, planners, and anyone interested in furthering bicycles in California for several days of learning, teaching, talking, and hanging out.

The full schedule of Advance Symposia, after Tuesday’s, includes:

Lessons from Latin America on Tuesday, December 7, from noon to 1:30 pm.

Inspiration for 2022: California Advocacy Success Stories on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, from noon to 1:30 pm.

The California Bicycle Summit itself will be an in-person event on April 6 through 8, 2022, in Oakland, California.