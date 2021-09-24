Today’s Headlines

Newsom signs a pile of climate change and wildfire bills (Mercury News)

Research: Ride-hail is worse for the climate than just driving a personal car (Quartz)

Oaklandside reaches out to Oakland residents: Why are this city’s streets so dangerous?

Bridging the gap between climate justice and housing justice (CalMatters)

Court rules San Joaquin Air District can no longer exempt Kern County oil refineries from air quality monitoring (Fresno Bee)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

