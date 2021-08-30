Today’s Headlines
- San Jose’s light rail is back (and football fans are happy) (Mercury News)
- San Jose wants residents to ditch the car (Patch)
- Lompoc wants input on street improvements (Santa Barbara News-Press)
- National City community leaders rally for environmental justice (The Star News)
- Pedestrians hold the key to sustainable cities (Forbes)
- CARB considering changes to EV rebate programs (Spectrum News)
- How the U.S. can cut GHGs (Harvard Magazine)
- All fossil fuel products – energy, plastics, toxic chemicals – must end (NY Times)
- Is L.A. slow-walking studying how to replace cops in traffic enforcement? (LA Times)
