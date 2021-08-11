Today’s Headlines

  • SF Prepares to Turn Great Walkway Back Over to Speeding Motorists (SFChron)
  • For West Santa Ana Branch, Metro Extends Comment Period, Adds Meetings (The Source)
  • VTA Will Bus 49ers’ Fans (EastBayTimes)
  • San Diego’s “Star” Trolley Turns 40 (LAT)
  • YIMBY Mayor Falcouner Running as NIMBY for Governor (Union-Tribune)
  • What Does Cuomo’s Resignation Mean for NYC Transit? (SBNYC)
  • The Infrastructure Bill Passed the Senate. (New York Times)
  • Commentary: Infrastructure Bill Still Full of Regressive Project Funding (SFChron)
  • It’s here, It’s “unequivocally” Manmade, It’s Already Causing Extreme Weather (CNN)

