Today’s Headlines
- SF Prepares to Turn Great Walkway Back Over to Speeding Motorists (SFChron)
- For West Santa Ana Branch, Metro Extends Comment Period, Adds Meetings (The Source)
- VTA Will Bus 49ers’ Fans (EastBayTimes)
- San Diego’s “Star” Trolley Turns 40 (LAT)
- YIMBY Mayor Falcouner Running as NIMBY for Governor (Union-Tribune)
- What Does Cuomo’s Resignation Mean for NYC Transit? (SBNYC)
- The Infrastructure Bill Passed the Senate. (New York Times)
- Commentary: Infrastructure Bill Still Full of Regressive Project Funding (SFChron)
- It’s here, It’s “unequivocally” Manmade, It’s Already Causing Extreme Weather (CNN)
