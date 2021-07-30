Today’s Headlines
- Zero Vision: Traffic Deaths in L.A. Continue to Climb (LAist)
- More on Expanded Ferry Service (SFBayTimes)
- How Hard Los Angeles Has Made It to Install a Bus Shelter (Curbed)
- The Parklet Era of San Francisco (SFEater)
- Terrible People Question Size of Settlement in Case of Cyclist Marred in Crash (Coast News)
- Newsom: “Don’t Ever Confuse Me with Defund the Police Movement” (SacBee)
- Transit Ridership Is up 80% over the Early Days of the Pandemic (Transportation Today)
