Today’s Headlines

Zero Vision: Traffic Deaths in L.A. Continue to Climb (LAist)

More on Expanded Ferry Service (SFBayTimes)

How Hard Los Angeles Has Made It to Install a Bus Shelter (Curbed)

The Parklet Era of San Francisco (SFEater)

Terrible People Question Size of Settlement in Case of Cyclist Marred in Crash (Coast News)

Newsom: “Don’t Ever Confuse Me with Defund the Police Movement” (SacBee)

Transit Ridership Is up 80% over the Early Days of the Pandemic (Transportation Today)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

National Headlines at Streetsblog USA