Today’s Headlines

Subscribers Only : SacBee Explains Congestion

Editorial: Sac’s Future Is Transit, Not More Highways (SacBee)

Garcetti Makes Pitch For Funding Gold Line Extension (Daily Bulletin)

Republican Support for Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Shows Signs of Collapsing (CNN)

President Biden Met with Sen. Bernie Sanders to Talk about $3.5 Trillion Second Bill (Associated Press)

Long Beach Considers “Beach Mats” to Increase Wheelchair Access to Beaches (LB Post)

Cable Car Bells Ring Again in the Bay (CBSLocal)

Bike Bakersfield Offers Tips for Biking in the Heat (KGET)

Bay Area Gas Prices Continue to Rise (Merc-News)

Note from Damien: Doing today’s headlines, every single major newspaper had an article about the cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by COVID-19 are rising. If you are eligible and aren’t vaccinated, please get your shot today.

