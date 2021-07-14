Today’s Headlines
- Subscribers Only : SacBee Explains Congestion
- Editorial: Sac’s Future Is Transit, Not More Highways (SacBee)
- Garcetti Makes Pitch For Funding Gold Line Extension (Daily Bulletin)
- Republican Support for Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Shows Signs of Collapsing (CNN)
- President Biden Met with Sen. Bernie Sanders to Talk about $3.5 Trillion Second Bill (Associated Press)
- Long Beach Considers “Beach Mats” to Increase Wheelchair Access to Beaches (LB Post)
- Cable Car Bells Ring Again in the Bay (CBSLocal)
- Bike Bakersfield Offers Tips for Biking in the Heat (KGET)
- Bay Area Gas Prices Continue to Rise (Merc-News)
Note from Damien: Doing today’s headlines, every single major newspaper had an article about the cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by COVID-19 are rising. If you are eligible and aren’t vaccinated, please get your shot today.
