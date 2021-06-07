Today’s Headlines

  • A true LA transit fan: Meet Kenny Uong, rider extraordinaire (LA Times)
  • Traffic deaths are up even though people are driving less (The Hill)
  • House Democrats unveil their transport bill (Washington Post)
  • San Diego’s La Mesa considers new zoning rules for housing transit-adjacent areas (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Berkeley wins top spot for mid-size cities that are pretty good to bike in, from PeopleForBikes (Daily Cal)
  • Stockton’s buses are going electric: Here’s how (Advanced Clean Tech News)
  • CPUC approves driverless ride-hail by Cruise in California (The Drive, Tech Crunch)
  • EV incentives are great – but hard to access (dot.LA)
  • How walking became a radical act during lockdown (Financial Times Magazine)
  • The competition between autonomous vehicles and transit (MIT News)
  • Plan to wear your mask to the World Naked Bike Ride (WGNTV)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF