Today’s Headlines
- A true LA transit fan: Meet Kenny Uong, rider extraordinaire (LA Times)
- Traffic deaths are up even though people are driving less (The Hill)
- House Democrats unveil their transport bill (Washington Post)
- NACTO‘s statement
- Transportation for America‘s statement
- San Diego’s La Mesa considers new zoning rules for housing transit-adjacent areas (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Berkeley wins top spot for mid-size cities that are pretty good to bike in, from PeopleForBikes (Daily Cal)
- Stockton’s buses are going electric: Here’s how (Advanced Clean Tech News)
- CPUC approves driverless ride-hail by Cruise in California (The Drive, Tech Crunch)
- EV incentives are great – but hard to access (dot.LA)
- How walking became a radical act during lockdown (Financial Times Magazine)
- The competition between autonomous vehicles and transit (MIT News)
- Plan to wear your mask to the World Naked Bike Ride (WGNTV)
