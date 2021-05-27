Today’s Headlines
- Bike to Wherever Day recap (Local News Matters)
- Antioch to get a “bike garden” for learning how to ride (East Bay Times)
- In East L.A., more people are walking, and dying, on the freeway (The East Sider LA)
- People are flying more (The Bay Link)
- Caltrans embraces the Safe Systems approach (Vision Zero Network)
- Americans understand that “infrastructure” can include many things (Slate)
- Bay Area residents support transit (Bay Link)
- Leadership upheaval at Exxon over its lack of planning for climate change (Heated, New York Times)
- Dutch court to Shell Oil: Cut your emissions (Transport Topics)
- L.A. can still be L.A. even if it’s denser (Curbed)
- Wait, what’s the point of an office again? (Bloomberg)
- Drought is giving energy to anti-government revolt in northern California (Sacramento Bee)
- And causing fights over water management in southern California (LA Times)
- “Do Something!” New group in Oakland wants to sweep away houseless neighbors (Mercury News)
