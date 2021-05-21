Today’s Headlines
Happy Bike to Work/Wherever Day!
- “Obscure” highway design manual received over 25,000 public comments (NACTO)
- Air Resources Board approves mandate for ride-hail to shift to electric vehicles (CalMatters, Forbes)
- California must lead transition to zero emission vehicles (NRDC)
- Bills that were killed yesterday (CalMatters)
- San Diego Supes to consider new approach to regional transportation and land use plan (Patch)
- Changes coming to Bay Area transit (ABC7)
- San Jose rejects city-sanctioned homeless camps (Mercury News)
- New Jersey lawmaker reacts to police taking bikes away from youth with a bill to ban bike licenses (NJ.com)
- Cities are built for 6-foot-tall men – not women, children, or elders (The Guardian)
