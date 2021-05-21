Today’s Headlines

Happy Bike to Work/Wherever Day!

“Obscure” highway design manual received over 25,000 public comments (NACTO)

Air Resources Board approves mandate for ride-hail to shift to electric vehicles (CalMatters, Forbes)

California must lead transition to zero emission vehicles (NRDC)

Bills that were killed yesterday (CalMatters)

San Diego Supes to consider new approach to regional transportation and land use plan (Patch)

Changes coming to Bay Area transit (ABC7)

San Jose rejects city-sanctioned homeless camps (Mercury News)

New Jersey lawmaker reacts to police taking bikes away from youth with a bill to ban bike licenses (NJ.com)

Cities are built for 6-foot-tall men – not women, children, or elders (The Guardian)

