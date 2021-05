Today’s Headlines

The worst commute (Fern)

Transportation for America grades Biden’s first 100 days on transportation

Adding lanes doesn’t solve congestion; why do we keep doing it? (Governing)

San Francisco trying to figure out how to fully electrify all buildings (SF Chronicle)

Earthquake early warning system now available statewide (SF Chronicle)

There’s a shortage of truck drivers in CA (Transport Topics)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF