Today’s Headlines
- Finding a safe biking route in Mountain View (Mountain View Voice)
- Fishing the LA River (High Country News)
- Berkeley residents argue about bike lanes and a few parking spots (Berkeleyside)
- UCLA study: ZEV strategy must include equity from the ground up (Business Wire)
- A pathway to decarbonize transportation (UCLA)
- Governors call on feds for help on clean vehicle transition (Lake County News)
- Recent road projects approved for funding in CA (Construction Equipment Guide)
- Use surplus state money for the Active Transportation Program (CalMatters)
- Analysis: Building roads will bring more cars (Rocky Mountain Institute)
- People don’t actually want to be surrounded by warehouses (Supply Chain Dive)
- These Bay Area cities are offering or considering guaranteed basic income programs (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF