It’s about climate change: Tejon Ranch development blocked (Curbed)

Muni considering HOV lanes on SF’s state highways through the city (Mass Transit)

CA GOP reps try to undermine high-speed rail (Transportation Today)

Trade unions and oil industry are killing California climate policy (CalMatters)

But California needs to move faster on climate change (LA Times)

Despite law, LA still has yet to begin annual oil well inspections (LA Times)

An improved Amtrak needs to welcome young riders (Frontier Group)

New Jersey cops overreact to Black and Latino kids on bikes (NJ.com)

How the pandemic affected where people in the U.S. live – no dramatic change in patterns (NY Times)

