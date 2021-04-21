Today’s Headlines

  • It’s about climate change: Tejon Ranch development blocked (Curbed)
  • Muni considering HOV lanes on SF’s state highways through the city (Mass Transit)
  • CA GOP reps try to undermine high-speed rail (Transportation Today)
  • Trade unions and oil industry are killing California climate policy (CalMatters)
  • But California needs to move faster on climate change (LA Times)
  • Despite law, LA still has yet to begin annual oil well inspections (LA Times)
  • An improved Amtrak needs to welcome young riders (Frontier Group)
  • New Jersey cops overreact to Black and Latino kids on bikes (NJ.com)
  • How the pandemic affected where people in the U.S. live – no dramatic change in patterns (NY Times)

