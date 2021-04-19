Today’s Headlines
- Remembering Marty Wachs (Eno Center for Transportation)
- LADOT publishes its first official count of biking and walking (Mass Transit)
- It would be a mistake to cede streets back to cars (The Atlantic)
- Electric bikes can replace cars, save people a LOT of money – here’s an example (Electrek)
- Bicycles have “disrupted” French cities (Eltis)
- Bringing Bay Area transit under one umbrella (RT&S)
- Climate emergency is giving California the opportunity to change (Mercury News)
- Lessons from California’s climate policies (American Progress)
- Inyo and Kern counties install EV fast-charging stations (Caltrans)
- Natural Resources Agency announces $28m in urban greening projects (Lake County News)
- First France, now Germany curtailing flights in favor of rail travel (APNews)
- Top climate leaders will participate in “sustainability conference” sponsored by Big Oil (Heated)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF