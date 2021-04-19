Today’s Headlines

  • Remembering Marty Wachs (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • LADOT publishes its first official count of biking and walking (Mass Transit)
  • It would be a mistake to cede streets back to cars (The Atlantic)
  • Electric bikes can replace cars, save people a LOT of money – here’s an example (Electrek)
  • Bicycles have “disrupted” French cities (Eltis)
  • Bringing Bay Area transit under one umbrella (RT&S)
  • Climate emergency is giving California the opportunity to change (Mercury News)
  • Lessons from California’s climate policies (American Progress)
  • Inyo and Kern counties install EV fast-charging stations (Caltrans)
  • Natural Resources Agency announces $28m in urban greening projects (Lake County News)
  • First France, now Germany curtailing flights in favor of rail travel (APNews)
  • Top climate leaders will participate in “sustainability conference” sponsored by Big Oil (Heated)

