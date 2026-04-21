Tuesday’s Headlines
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More from Streetsblog California
Eyes on the Street: Alameda Improves Access to Cross-Alameda Trail
Metro Still Planning 605 Freeway Widening Mega-Project, Additional $46.9M Slated to be Approved This Week
Metro and Caltrans are planning a $4B+ highway expansion mega-project that would widen 15 miles of the 605 Freeway, plus several adjacent stretches of the 5, 10, 60, and 105 Freeways
The post Metro Still Planning 605 Freeway Widening Mega-Project, Additional $46.9M Slated to be Approved This Week appeared first on Streetsblog Los Angeles.