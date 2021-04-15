Today’s Headlines

Older adults are bicycling and walking more, but data on this needs improving (AARP)

Biking with the butterflies (Smithsonian)

For Earth Day, Panera is giving away bikes with bread bowl baskets (Food and Wine)

New speed limit setting rules need to be standardized (SSTI)

How design, decriminalization, and disarming police could lead to safer streets for all (CityLab)

Capitol Weekly Podcast: LA County Supe Holly Mitchell

Porterville joins list of cities using Uber’s software to manage transit (Reuters)

New CA incentives for zero-emission truck and bus infrastructure (Green Car Congress)

Surveillance satellites help find greenhouse gas “super-emitters” (LA Times)

France decides that reducing the number of cars is key, not just making them electric (Forbes)

Spain experiments with using bison to manage and clear forest undergrowth (The Guardian)

Big Meat spends a lot of money to crush good climate policy (Vox)

