- Older adults are bicycling and walking more, but data on this needs improving (AARP)
- Biking with the butterflies (Smithsonian)
- For Earth Day, Panera is giving away bikes with bread bowl baskets (Food and Wine)
- New speed limit setting rules need to be standardized (SSTI)
- How design, decriminalization, and disarming police could lead to safer streets for all (CityLab)
- Capitol Weekly Podcast: LA County Supe Holly Mitchell
- Porterville joins list of cities using Uber’s software to manage transit (Reuters)
- New CA incentives for zero-emission truck and bus infrastructure (Green Car Congress)
- Surveillance satellites help find greenhouse gas “super-emitters” (LA Times)
- France decides that reducing the number of cars is key, not just making them electric (Forbes)
- Spain experiments with using bison to manage and clear forest undergrowth (The Guardian)
- Big Meat spends a lot of money to crush good climate policy (Vox)
