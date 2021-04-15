Today’s Headlines

  • Older adults are bicycling and walking more, but data on this needs improving (AARP)
  • Biking with the butterflies (Smithsonian)
  • For Earth Day, Panera is giving away bikes with bread bowl baskets (Food and Wine)
  • New speed limit setting rules need to be standardized (SSTI)
  • How design, decriminalization, and disarming police could lead to safer streets for all (CityLab)
  • Capitol Weekly Podcast: LA County Supe Holly Mitchell
  • Porterville joins list of cities using Uber’s software to manage transit (Reuters)
  • New CA incentives for zero-emission truck and bus infrastructure (Green Car Congress)
  • Surveillance satellites help find greenhouse gas “super-emitters” (LA Times)
  • France decides that reducing the number of cars is key, not just making them electric (Forbes)
  • Spain experiments with using bison to manage and clear forest undergrowth (The Guardian)
  • Big Meat spends a lot of money to crush good climate policy (Vox)

