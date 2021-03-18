- Senate Dems Considering Taxes on Carbon, Truck Mileage to Pay for Infrastructure. (Politico)
- LA Metro Bundles Next Five Years Of Bus Costs As A “Better Bus” Initiative (The Source)
- Destination Crenshaw Construction Begins This Month (Urbanize)
- 85 Percent of Muni Hours Back by 2022 (SFExaminer)
- More on Speed Cameras (SFBay, LATimes)
- 18 Months After Being Sued for Lack of Affordable Housing, Clovis Has Built 0 Units (Fresno Bee)
- Fresno Also Has Huge Need for Affordable Housing (Fresno Bee)
- Road and Transit Maintenance Create More Jobs Than Building Highways. (Transportation for America)
- More Speculation on Gav’s Pick for Attorney General (SacBee)
