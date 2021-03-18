Today’s Headlines

  • Senate Dems Considering Taxes on Carbon, Truck Mileage to Pay for Infrastructure. (Politico)
  • LA Metro Bundles Next Five Years Of Bus Costs As A “Better Bus” Initiative (The Source)
  • Destination Crenshaw Construction Begins This Month (Urbanize)
  • 85 Percent of Muni Hours Back by 2022 (SFExaminer)
  • More on Speed Cameras (SFBayLATimes)
  • 18 Months After Being Sued for Lack of Affordable Housing, Clovis Has Built 0 Units (Fresno Bee)
  • Fresno Also Has Huge Need for Affordable Housing (Fresno Bee)
  • Road and Transit Maintenance Create More Jobs Than Building Highways. (Transportation for America)
  • More Speculation on Gav’s Pick for Attorney General (SacBee)