- Feds have been letting polluters – like Exide – off the hook (LA Times)
- Public transit workers added to list of people eligible for vaccines beginning Monday (Mercury News)
- List includes people with disabilities, underlying health conditions (LA Times)
- Why are car companies selling e-bikes? (Inside Hook)
- GHGs return to pre-pandemic levels (Voice of America)
- Study: Americans have been leaving home even more than before the pandemic (Washington Post)
- Adaptive cruise control encourages speeding, leads to crashes (The Hill)
- Electric cars are coming, but they’re going to take a while (NY Times)
- Something different – neither owning nor renting – is needed (The Atlantic)
- Bash some trash this weekend, wherever you are (Patch)
- Watch Caltrans rock-climbing crews knock down boulders and blow them up (YouTube)
