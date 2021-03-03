Today’s Headlines
- Bike-sharing and the e-bike boom (NY Times)
- Equity in micromobility: Get on the same page (Gehl People)
- Another look at the fallout over Tiger Woods’ crash (Planetizen)
- Buttigieg stresses “fix-it-first” policy (Bloomberg)
- And leave Pete alone about his seat height, people (Bicycling)
- Op-Ed: Gas guzzlers must die (hello? Hello?) (LA Times)
- Orange County Republicans trying, again, to block HSR funding (OC Register)
- Reclaimers: Occupying empty Caltrans-owned houses (NPR)
- We have enough: Petaluma bans new gas stations (Gizmodo)
