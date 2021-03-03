Today’s Headlines

  • Bike-sharing and the e-bike boom (NY Times)
  • Equity in micromobility: Get on the same page (Gehl People)
  • Another look at the fallout over Tiger Woods’ crash (Planetizen)
  • Buttigieg stresses “fix-it-first” policy (Bloomberg)
    • And leave Pete alone about his seat height, people (Bicycling)
  • Op-Ed: Gas guzzlers must die (hello? Hello?) (LA Times)
  • Orange County Republicans trying, again, to block HSR funding (OC Register)
  • Reclaimers: Occupying empty Caltrans-owned houses (NPR)
  • We have enough: Petaluma bans new gas stations (Gizmodo)

