Bike-sharing and the e-bike boom (NY Times)

Equity in micromobility: Get on the same page (Gehl People)

Another look at the fallout over Tiger Woods’ crash (Planetizen)

Buttigieg stresses “fix-it-first” policy (Bloomberg) And leave Pete alone about his seat height, people (Bicycling)

Op-Ed: Gas guzzlers must die (hello? Hello?) (LA Times)

Orange County Republicans trying, again, to block HSR funding (OC Register)

Reclaimers: Occupying empty Caltrans-owned houses (NPR)

We have enough: Petaluma bans new gas stations (Gizmodo)

