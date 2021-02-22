Today’s Headlines
- Maybe California is a bit conceited, but there’s reason for it (Dissent)
- Bill would scrap Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority board and start over (Mercury News)
- Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit begins work to add freight (Mass Transit)
- Santa Barbara project offers residents a way to try out electric bikes (Noozhawk)
- Oakland adopts downtown plan (SocketSite)
- LA River Master Plan makes big promises; can it keep them? (LA Times)
- Study: How does new construction affect housing prices? (CityMonitor)
- In Germany, Volkswagen is getting into leasing and financing bicycles (Automotive World)
- Washington’s helmet laws feed racial disparities (The Spokesman)
- UK court says Uber drivers are definitely Uber employees (Wired)
- Uh-oh, San Francisco weighs too much (Bay Link, SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF