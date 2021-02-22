Today’s Headlines

  • Maybe California is a bit conceited, but there’s reason for it (Dissent)
  • Bill would scrap Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority board and start over (Mercury News)
  • Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit begins work to add freight (Mass Transit)
  • Santa Barbara project offers residents a way to try out electric bikes (Noozhawk)
  • Oakland adopts downtown plan (SocketSite)
  • LA River Master Plan makes big promises; can it keep them? (LA Times)
  • Study: How does new construction affect housing prices? (CityMonitor)
  • In Germany, Volkswagen is getting into leasing and financing bicycles (Automotive World)
  • Washington’s helmet laws feed racial disparities (The Spokesman)
  • UK court says Uber drivers are definitely Uber employees (Wired)
  • Uh-oh, San Francisco weighs too much (Bay Link, SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF