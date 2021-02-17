Today’s Headlines

How Biden’s environmental justice order might work (Scientific American)

Ridership may not be the right metric for transit (CityLab)

National political games around a carbon tax (Politico)

Cap-and-trade to be “evaluated” in CARB’s upcoming scoping plan process (Capital Public Radio)

CA bill considers permanent online access to government meetings (Governing)

Grocers claim pay raises for its employees would force it to shut some stores – despite big profits during pandemic (LA Eater)

How Ciclovía changed Bogotá (VeloNews)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF