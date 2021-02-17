Today’s Headlines
- How Biden’s environmental justice order might work (Scientific American)
- Ridership may not be the right metric for transit (CityLab)
- National political games around a carbon tax (Politico)
- Cap-and-trade to be “evaluated” in CARB’s upcoming scoping plan process (Capital Public Radio)
- CA bill considers permanent online access to government meetings (Governing)
- Grocers claim pay raises for its employees would force it to shut some stores – despite big profits during pandemic (LA Eater)
- How Ciclovía changed Bogotá (VeloNews)
