Today’s Headlines
- What does the shift in vaccine priority mean to essential workers? (LA Times, CalMatters)
- Growing concern over racial disparities in vaccine distribution (LA Times)
- San Bernardino County plans a mass-vaccination event next week (Daily Bulletin)
- Biden signs executive actions on racial equity: Fair housing, no private prisons, tribal sovereignty, denouncing anti-Asian discrimination (Sacramento Bee)
- …and “sets in motion” plan to ban federal oil and gas leases (NY Times)
- What statewide parking reform could look like (SPUR)
- Santa Rosa floats redesign for a dangerous stretch of road – is it enough? (Press Democrat)
- Eleven more Bay Area transit agencies join Clipper START, giving fare discounts to low-income people (Bay Link)
- Environmental groups tell Newsom: Time to step up (CapRadio)
- New York City doesn’t have enough bike parking (NY Times)
- Uber sweeps in to save transit? (CityLab)
- Even AAA says “stop using ‘accident’ to describe a crash” (Capitol Fax)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF