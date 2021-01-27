Today’s Headlines

  • What does the shift in vaccine priority mean to essential workers? (LA Times, CalMatters)
  • Growing concern over racial disparities in vaccine distribution (LA Times)
  • San Bernardino County plans a mass-vaccination event next week (Daily Bulletin)
  • Biden signs executive actions on racial equity: Fair housing, no private prisons, tribal sovereignty, denouncing anti-Asian discrimination (Sacramento Bee)
    • …and “sets in motion” plan to ban federal oil and gas leases (NY Times)
  • What statewide parking reform could look like (SPUR)
  • Santa Rosa floats redesign for a dangerous stretch of road – is it enough? (Press Democrat)
  • Eleven more Bay Area transit agencies join Clipper START, giving fare discounts to low-income people (Bay Link)
  • Environmental groups tell Newsom: Time to step up (CapRadio)
  • New York City doesn’t have enough bike parking (NY Times)
  • Uber sweeps in to save transit? (CityLab)
  • Even AAA says “stop using ‘accident’ to describe a crash” (Capitol Fax)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF