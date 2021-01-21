Today’s Headlines

  • Cities need to be leaders on climate change (NRDC)
  • One of Biden’s first actions: Revise fuel standards (Sacramento Bee)
  • Biden’s policy agenda should be good for cities (City Monitor)
  • Alex Padilla sworn in as Senator for California (SF Chronicle)
  • Ardent Trump supporter Shannon Grove–who tried to blame antifa for DC mayhem–removed as Republican leader in CA Senate (LA Times)
  • Remembering a massive oil spill fifty years ago (Marin Independent Journal)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF