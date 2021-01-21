Today’s Headlines
- Cities need to be leaders on climate change (NRDC)
- One of Biden’s first actions: Revise fuel standards (Sacramento Bee)
- Biden’s policy agenda should be good for cities (City Monitor)
- Alex Padilla sworn in as Senator for California (SF Chronicle)
- Ardent Trump supporter Shannon Grove–who tried to blame antifa for DC mayhem–removed as Republican leader in CA Senate (LA Times)
- Remembering a massive oil spill fifty years ago (Marin Independent Journal)
