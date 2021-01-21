Today’s Headlines

Cities need to be leaders on climate change (NRDC)

One of Biden’s first actions: Revise fuel standards (Sacramento Bee)

Biden’s policy agenda should be good for cities (City Monitor)

Alex Padilla sworn in as Senator for California (SF Chronicle)

Ardent Trump supporter Shannon Grove–who tried to blame antifa for DC mayhem–removed as Republican leader in CA Senate (LA Times)

Remembering a massive oil spill fifty years ago (Marin Independent Journal)

