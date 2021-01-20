Today’s Headlines
- Joe Biden inaugurated as U.S. President (AP/Daily News)
- CA passes 3 million COVID cases; vaccine supplies are low (Mercury News)
- Local governments ask for pandemic assistance (Press Democrat)
- Sacramento votes to eliminate all single family zoning within city (Sacramento Bee)
- BART hopes federal relief funds will help balance its budget, for now (Local News Matters)
- San Jose transit agencies to get COVID relief (San Jose Spotlight)
- We need education on civic engagement (Capitol Weekly)
- SFMTA board to vote on changes to weaken Better Market Street project (SF Examiner)
- Concord, CA, launches rental registry (Local News Matters)
- CA bills propose turning empty shopping centers into housing (Bloomberg)
- Why do people oppose duplexes? (California Planning & Development Report)
- Thanks, but corporate philanthropy is not the answer (Crosscut)
- Something else to worry about: overuse of underground water, and collapse of aquifers (Wired)
