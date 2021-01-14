Today’s Headlines

On jaywalking and victimless “crimes” (Governing)

The Capitol riot and climate disinformation (NY Times) And its connection to big oil (Heated)

How your representative voted on impeachment, and on rejecting election results (NY Times)

Amtrak Joe Biden forced to forgo train trip to inauguration (LA Times)

Latinx population in L.A. is being hit hard by COVID (LA Times)

COVID lockdowns had only a minor impact on urban air quality (Reuters)

Report: Environmental organizations are still overwhelmingly white (NBC News)

California’s farmworkers fight for better housing (The Nation)

Public housing in the U.S. is built on cheap, industrial, polluted land (The Intercept)

Utah can teach CA a few things about replacing gas tax with a per-mile fee (SLC Tribune)

