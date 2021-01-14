Today’s Headlines
- On jaywalking and victimless “crimes” (Governing)
- The Capitol riot and climate disinformation (NY Times)
- And its connection to big oil (Heated)
- How your representative voted on impeachment, and on rejecting election results (NY Times)
- Amtrak Joe Biden forced to forgo train trip to inauguration (LA Times)
- Latinx population in L.A. is being hit hard by COVID (LA Times)
- COVID lockdowns had only a minor impact on urban air quality (Reuters)
- Report: Environmental organizations are still overwhelmingly white (NBC News)
- California’s farmworkers fight for better housing (The Nation)
- Public housing in the U.S. is built on cheap, industrial, polluted land (The Intercept)
- Utah can teach CA a few things about replacing gas tax with a per-mile fee (SLC Tribune)
