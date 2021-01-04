Today’s Headlines
- Cars, COVID, and California (Planetizen)
- Coronavirus did not halt highway widening in 2020 (Press Enterprise)
- Assemblymember Laura Friedman’s statement on being named Transportation Committee Chair (Los Feliz Ledger)
- Sausalito intersection to get a dedicated bike lane (Marin Independent Journal)
- Santa Cruz residents sought for county transportation committees (Patch)
- DMV approves using autonomous vehicles for deliveries (Business Insider)
- Biden’s climate team is a big deal (Curbed)
- Post-pandemic cities can permanently reclaim public spaces (The Conversation)
- New CA law allows convictions to be expunged from driver records – including DUIs (Systemic Failure)
- Sacramento region was California’s growth spot in 2020 (Sacramento Bee)
