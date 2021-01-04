Today’s Headlines

  • Cars, COVID, and California (Planetizen)
  • Coronavirus did not halt highway widening in 2020 (Press Enterprise)
  • Assemblymember Laura Friedman’s statement on being named Transportation Committee Chair (Los Feliz Ledger)
  • Sausalito intersection to get a dedicated bike lane (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Santa Cruz residents sought for county transportation committees (Patch)
  • DMV approves using autonomous vehicles for deliveries (Business Insider)
  • Biden’s climate team is a big deal (Curbed)
  • Post-pandemic cities can permanently reclaim public spaces (The Conversation)
  • New CA law allows convictions to be expunged from driver records – including DUIs (Systemic Failure)
  • Sacramento region was California’s growth spot in 2020 (Sacramento Bee)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF