Today’s Headlines
- Newsom’s picks make history: Padilla for Senator, Weber for Secretary of State (CalMatters)
- What the federal relief package means for California (CalMatters)
- Hospitals workers beg people to stay home, not gather for Christmas (Sacramento Bee)
- Project could change rail service in East Bay, eliminate two stations (East Bay Times)
- It’s time for pollution-free fuels and vehicles (NRDC)
- Bike-share comes to downtown Santa Barbara (Edhat)
- S.F. Bay Trail keeps growing, segment by segment (SF Chronicle)
- People are finally listening to environmental concerns on cap-and-trade (PEW)
- Mary Nichols’ legacy: cleaner air and bitter controversy (CalMatters)
- California Planning and Development Report briefs: Trump gets narrow definition of “habitat” in under the wire
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF