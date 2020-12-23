Today’s Headlines

  • Newsom’s picks make history: Padilla for Senator, Weber for Secretary of State (CalMatters)
  • What the federal relief package means for California (CalMatters)
  • Hospitals workers beg people to stay home, not gather for Christmas (Sacramento Bee)
  • Project could change rail service in East Bay, eliminate two stations (East Bay Times)
  • It’s time for pollution-free fuels and vehicles (NRDC)
  • Bike-share comes to downtown Santa Barbara (Edhat)
  • S.F. Bay Trail keeps growing, segment by segment (SF Chronicle)
  • People are finally listening to environmental concerns on cap-and-trade (PEW)
  • Mary Nichols’ legacy: cleaner air and bitter controversy (CalMatters)
  • California Planning and Development Report briefs: Trump gets narrow definition of “habitat” in under the wire

