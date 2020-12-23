Today’s Headlines

Newsom’s picks make history: Padilla for Senator, Weber for Secretary of State (CalMatters)

What the federal relief package means for California (CalMatters)

Hospitals workers beg people to stay home, not gather for Christmas (Sacramento Bee)

Project could change rail service in East Bay, eliminate two stations (East Bay Times)

It’s time for pollution-free fuels and vehicles (NRDC)

Bike-share comes to downtown Santa Barbara (Edhat)

S.F. Bay Trail keeps growing, segment by segment (SF Chronicle)

People are finally listening to environmental concerns on cap-and-trade (PEW)

Mary Nichols’ legacy: cleaner air and bitter controversy (CalMatters)

California Planning and Development Report briefs: Trump gets narrow definition of “habitat” in under the wire

