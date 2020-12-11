Today’s Headlines
- User’s guide to California COVID notification app (San Diego Union Tribune, SFist)
- Pandemic is putting eviction crisis front and center (NRDC)
- Congressional resolution proposed: U.S. should invest as much in public transit as we do in roads (Data for Progress)
- One way or the other, fracking will be on the California political agenda (Bakersfield.com)
- How to change the story oil companies are trying to sell: Drag them (Heated)
- Trump administration rushes to approve sale of California oil leases (LA Times)
- Wildlife officials deny housing on ecological preserve in San Diego County (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Bookseller on a bike (The Guardian)
- The racist roots of climate inequality in the U.S. (Scientific American)
- E-scooters are part of a balanced transit diet (Curbed)
- We are failing the people we rely on to grow and harvest our food (Sacramento Bee)
