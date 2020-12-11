Today’s Headlines

  • User’s guide to California COVID notification app (San Diego Union Tribune, SFist)
  • Pandemic is putting eviction crisis front and center (NRDC)
  • Congressional resolution proposed: U.S. should invest as much in public transit as we do in roads (Data for Progress)
  • One way or the other, fracking will be on the California political agenda (Bakersfield.com)
  • How to change the story oil companies are trying to sell: Drag them (Heated)
  • Trump administration rushes to approve sale of California oil leases (LA Times)
  • Wildlife officials deny housing on ecological preserve in San Diego County (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Bookseller on a bike (The Guardian)
  • The racist roots of climate inequality in the U.S. (Scientific American)
  • E-scooters are part of a balanced transit diet (Curbed)
  • We are failing the people we rely on to grow and harvest our food (Sacramento Bee)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF