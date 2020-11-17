Today’s Headlines
- Possible statewide curfews? (Sacramento Bee)
- Wear a mask (CDPH)
- Las Vegas HSR’s failure to sell bonds frees up $ for other uses – housing? (City Lab)
- Influential LA Times continues to let its writer declare CA high-speed rail dead (It isn’t)
- BART might cut staff by up to 40% (SF Chronicle)
- Interview with an L.A. bike shop owner who has seen pretty good business lately (Sierra Club)
- Gilroy’s First Street is all fixed now (Gilroy Dispatch)
- California plans to continue widening freeways “for freight” (My News LA, Daily Bulletin)
- Texas reveals a plan to widen a freeway to 20 (!) lanes (Austin Towers)
- Greenwashing from highway builders (City Observatory)
- Smart concrete (Lake County News)
- Electric vehicles get rebates. Ebikes should too (US PIRG)
- Sacramento County ponders declaring racism a public health crisis (Sacramento Bee)
