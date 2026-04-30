Skip to content
Sponsored

Thanks to our advertising sponsor

Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

High-Speed Rail, Open Streets, Transit Funding and More...
10:00 AM PDT on April 30, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
New CAHSRA CEO Ian Choudri. Image: HNTB

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp
Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton

Read More:

Headlines | Safety

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USA |Amazon

Talking Headways Podcast: The Logistics of Package Delivery

April 30, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Safety

Survey Says: Empathy Is the Key To Getting Motorists to Drive Safer

April 29, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Bike

Commentary: This Bike Month, Let’s Pedal More to Cut Pain at the Pump

April 29, 2026
Streetsblog Los Angeles |Bicycling

GoSGV Program to Distribute $2000 E-Bike Vouchers to SGV Residents. Apply Now!

April 29, 2026
Streetsblog San Francisco |Safety

S.F. Advocates Mark One Year of Speed Cameras

April 29, 2026
See all posts