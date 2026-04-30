Thursday’s Headlines
High-Speed Rail, Open Streets, Transit Funding and More...
10:00 AM PDT on April 30, 2026
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GoSGV Program to Distribute $2000 E-Bike Vouchers to SGV Residents. Apply Now!
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S.F. Advocates Mark One Year of Speed Cameras
Now, San Francisco, do the other things a city needs to make streets safe
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