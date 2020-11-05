Today’s Headlines
- Americans across the country rally for every vote to be counted. Some want to stop the count (Fortune)
- Environmental resilience wins on Bay Area ballots (Greenbelt Alliance)
- 15 of 18 transit measures passed (Mass Transit)
- Renewable energy won a few local elections (The Verge)
- Prop 22, written by Uber and Lyft, passes (Route Fifty)
- and unions vow challenges (CalMatters)
- San Joaquin gets state grant for sustainable transportation projects (Escalon Times)
- Tulare dairy farms get millions to reduce methane emissions (The Sun Gazette)
- U.S. has officially withdrawn from the Paris Climate Agreement, but states still work towards its goals (Capital Public Radio)
- How do you decarbonize air travel? (Eos)
- San Diego moves to preserve existing affordable housing (KPBS)
- Imagine modern cities without cars (Treehugger)
- Scooters too quiet (Cities Today)
- Who will be next head of CARB? (Politico)
- Newsom urges state agencies to find savings from “permanent telework” (Sacramento Bee)
