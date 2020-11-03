Today’s Headlines
- National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Pedestrian Safety Month missed the mark (America Walks)
- Automobile dependence enables police violence against Black people (Sierra Club)
- Why are gargantuan vehicles like the 2021 Cadillac Escalade legal? (The Verge)
- North Lake Tahoe releases sustainable transportation plan (Roseville Today)
- Palmdale approves transit hub area plan (AV Press)
- Affordable housing development breaks ground in Coachella (Desert Sun)
- Crenshaw Crossing in Baldwin Hills could double its affordable units (Urbanize Los Angeles)
- Stockton, and California, are building resilience from the ground up (GreenBiz)
- Mexico amends its constitution to include the “right to mobility” for all (The City Fix)
- Brightline – Las Vegas HSSR – postponed because they can’t get anyone to buy the financing bonds (Trains)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF