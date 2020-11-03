Today’s Headlines

  • National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Pedestrian Safety Month missed the mark (America Walks)
  • Automobile dependence enables police violence against Black people (Sierra Club)
  • Why are gargantuan vehicles like the 2021 Cadillac Escalade legal? (The Verge)
  • North Lake Tahoe releases sustainable transportation plan (Roseville Today)
  • Palmdale approves transit hub area plan (AV Press)
  • Affordable housing development breaks ground in Coachella (Desert Sun)
  • Crenshaw Crossing in Baldwin Hills could double its affordable units (Urbanize Los Angeles)
  • Stockton, and California, are building resilience from the ground up (GreenBiz)
  • Mexico amends its constitution to include the “right to mobility” for all (The City Fix)
  • Brightline – Las Vegas HSSR – postponed because they can’t get anyone to buy the financing bonds (Trains)

