Today’s Headlines

  • As of today, the “Idaho Stop” is now legal in Washington state (bicycle riders can treat stop signs as yield signs) (KREM)
  • Among bills signed by California Governor Newsom:
    • Some (weak) police accountability rules (SF Chronicle)
      • Because, and despite, numerous studies showing racial inequities in policing, like this one (LA Times)
      • and this one (Mercury News)
    • Going forward, CA companies must hire a wider range of people on their boards (SF Chronicle)
    • California task force to study reparations (LA Times)
  • Most vehicles in U.S. need to be electric, and transit needs to be a lot better (Scientific American)
  • Electric vehicles likely to become California’s top manufacturing export (Forbes)
  • Here’s a fully autonomous, electric street sweeper (Smart Cities World)
  • L.A. still studying congestion pricing (Transport Topics)
  • Ten lessons  to learn from the pandemic about urban mobility (Eltis)
  • Emissions should be tracked more broadly (GreenBiz)
  • Homeless and elderly: Welcome to the new reality (NY Times)
  • Santa Maria looks for feedback on its Active Transportation Plan (Santa Maria Times)
  • Federal appeals court denies Trump’s attempt to end census early, over objections from Trump-appointed judge (SF Chronicle)
  • People are still using cops as mediators: LAPD is fielding calls about landlord-renter disputes (Crosstown)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF