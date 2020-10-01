Today’s Headlines
- As of today, the “Idaho Stop” is now legal in Washington state (bicycle riders can treat stop signs as yield signs) (KREM)
- Among bills signed by California Governor Newsom:
- Some (weak) police accountability rules (SF Chronicle)
- Because, and despite, numerous studies showing racial inequities in policing, like this one (LA Times)
- and this one (Mercury News)
- Going forward, CA companies must hire a wider range of people on their boards (SF Chronicle)
- California task force to study reparations (LA Times)
- Some (weak) police accountability rules (SF Chronicle)
- Most vehicles in U.S. need to be electric, and transit needs to be a lot better (Scientific American)
- Electric vehicles likely to become California’s top manufacturing export (Forbes)
- Here’s a fully autonomous, electric street sweeper (Smart Cities World)
- L.A. still studying congestion pricing (Transport Topics)
- Ten lessons to learn from the pandemic about urban mobility (Eltis)
- Emissions should be tracked more broadly (GreenBiz)
- Homeless and elderly: Welcome to the new reality (NY Times)
- Santa Maria looks for feedback on its Active Transportation Plan (Santa Maria Times)
- Federal appeals court denies Trump’s attempt to end census early, over objections from Trump-appointed judge (SF Chronicle)
- People are still using cops as mediators: LAPD is fielding calls about landlord-renter disputes (Crosstown)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF