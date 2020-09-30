Today’s Headlines
- More on law granting CEQA exemption for transit, bike, and pedestrian projects (SF Examiner, Mass Transit)
- Access to clean transportation must be equitable (Cision Newswire)
- San Diego nonprofit gets grant to train bicycle industry workforce (Times of San Diego)
- Be grateful for the essential workers who pick up trash (CityLab)
- Commute mode affects commute mood (Mobility Lab)
- Research company is super proud of its work studying climate vulnerability of CA transportation infrastructure (Corporate Social Responsibility)
- Worries create tenant rights movement (WAMU)
- Caltrans shuts down Oakland homeless camp, moving them a few feet, also faces $1m in property claims (Oaklandside)
- Meanwhile, big banks like JP Morgan are apparently above the law (LA Times)
