Today’s Headlines

  • Smoke adds another layer to complex health impacts of climate change (Daily Bulletin)
  • P.S. Yes, the fires are worse because climate change (National Academy of Science)
  • LAPD didn’t bother to figure out range or charging issues for the expensive electric cars it bought  (Daily Bulletin)
  • SANDAG report finds biking rates rose more than 40% under COVID (KUSI)
  • Voter registration in California is hitting record levels (Capitol Weekly)
  • Caltrain adopts an equity framework (Progressive Railroading)
  • What transit agencies get wrong about equity (Transit Center)

