Today’s Headlines
- Smoke adds another layer to complex health impacts of climate change (Daily Bulletin)
- P.S. Yes, the fires are worse because climate change (National Academy of Science)
- LAPD didn’t bother to figure out range or charging issues for the expensive electric cars it bought (Daily Bulletin)
- SANDAG report finds biking rates rose more than 40% under COVID (KUSI)
- Voter registration in California is hitting record levels (Capitol Weekly)
- Caltrain adopts an equity framework (Progressive Railroading)
- What transit agencies get wrong about equity (Transit Center)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF