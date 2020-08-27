Today’s Headlines
- Senator Brian Jones, who resisted COVID safety measures, tests positive – shutting down CA Senate during crucial last week of voting (AP News)
- California! Living sustainably and inclusively is necessary, not optional (NY Times)
- If more people don’t take climate change seriously, we can’t do much about it (Medium)
- These disasters aren’t “natural,” but the result of policy (New Yorker)
- Two big decisions by California could help reduce fossil fuel use (Earth Justice)
- Single-family zoning has ruled for a century (Voice of San Diego)
- One bill would loosen that grip (LA Times)
- Also among CA bills under consideration: how to reform policing (AP)
- California bill on scooter and bike-share amended (The Verge)
- BART is pretty safe to ride (Berkeleyside)
- Looking for solutions for transportation hub, San Jose receives multiple suggestions for personal transit systems (Patch)
