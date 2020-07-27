Today’s Headlines
- SF Muni to restart light rail soon, with changes (SF Chronicle)
- Bus driver attacked for insisting that passengers wear masks (SFist, SF Chronicle)
- Trump’s ending of Fair Housing rule ignored due process, invites legal response (Bloomberg)
- SoCalGas questioned about using customers’ money to fight climate change legislation (LA Times)
- COVID unemployment benefits ended; White House concerned that being too generous would discourage people from working (LA Times)
- Coronavirus testing has been easier to get for richer, whiter people (SF Chronicle)
- What’s open, what’s closed by county (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF