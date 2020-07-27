Today’s Headlines

SF Muni to restart light rail soon, with changes (SF Chronicle)

Bus driver attacked for insisting that passengers wear masks (SFist, SF Chronicle)

Trump’s ending of Fair Housing rule ignored due process, invites legal response (Bloomberg)

SoCalGas questioned about using customers’ money to fight climate change legislation (LA Times)

COVID unemployment benefits ended; White House concerned that being too generous would discourage people from working (LA Times)

Coronavirus testing has been easier to get for richer, whiter people (SF Chronicle)

What’s open, what’s closed by county (SF Chronicle)

