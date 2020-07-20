Today’s Headlines

  • Strike for Black Lives today (LA Times)
  • Housing crisis for Black people is getting worse (LA Times)
  • We’re taking essential workers for granted (SF Chronicle)
  • SF Supervisors want to control funds from a ballot measure for Caltrain (SF Chronicle)
  • Facebook abets misinformation about climate (Heated)
  • Court blocks Trump challenge to cap-and-trade (Times of San Diego, EcoWatch)
  • States get together to jump-start transition to electric trucks and buses (KTLA)
  • Air conditioning systems need to be cleaner – they produce too many GHGs (Gizmodo)
  • CARB to (slightly) dial back requirements for Uber, Lyft to go electric (KQED)
  • City of Imperial approves grant application to fund enhanced crosswalks (The Desert Review)

