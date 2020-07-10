Today’s Headlines

  • Transit’s fiscal emergency is a “four-alarm fire” (Transit Center)
  • Why do American cities waste so much space on cars? (NY Times)
  • CA High-Speed Rail Authority releases draft environmental report for northern segment (Railway Age)
  • Environmental movement can’t ignore environmental racism any more (Time)
  • Uber recruited allies in its data battle against cities by pretending to be an advocacy organization (Wired)
  • E-assist bike-share coming to San Gabriel Valley (Daily Bulletin)
  • Berkeley breaks ground on ambitious homeless, affordable housing project (Berkeleyside)
  • Alameda County to lease hotels for homeless housing, adding more to what was a state contract (Berkeleyside)
  • Carnegie Hall got a bailout, but not your favorite food cart (Bloomberg)
  • Transportation innovation sped up our lives; at what cost? (Planetizen)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF