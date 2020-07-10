Today’s Headlines

Transit’s fiscal emergency is a “four-alarm fire” (Transit Center)

Why do American cities waste so much space on cars? (NY Times)

CA High-Speed Rail Authority releases draft environmental report for northern segment (Railway Age)

Environmental movement can’t ignore environmental racism any more (Time)

Uber recruited allies in its data battle against cities by pretending to be an advocacy organization (Wired)

E-assist bike-share coming to San Gabriel Valley (Daily Bulletin)

Berkeley breaks ground on ambitious homeless, affordable housing project (Berkeleyside)

Alameda County to lease hotels for homeless housing, adding more to what was a state contract (Berkeleyside)

Carnegie Hall got a bailout, but not your favorite food cart (Bloomberg)

Transportation innovation sped up our lives; at what cost? (Planetizen)

