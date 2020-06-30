Today’s Headlines
- In San Bernardino and Orange Counties, eviction proceedings have resumed (Press Enterprise)
- Climate change is a racial justice problem (Washington Post)
- Why drivers should support CEQA change in measuring environmental impacts of traffic (TransForm)
- Coronavirus is spreading rapidly, especially in Southern California (LA Times)
- While those working to save us are being trolled, threatened, ignored (SF Chronicle, LA Times)
- Emissions fell during COVID, revealing the flaws in “market-based schemes” (Food & Water Watch)
- Eleven cities – including L.A. and Oakland – are interested in testing Universal Basic Income (Forbes)
- Why SF Muni wants temporary emergency transit lanes (Mass Transit)
- Three things California should do to prepare for electric trucks and buses (Environmental Defense Fund)
- Recovery efforts must include clean transportation (CalMatters)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF