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Wednesday’s Headlines

Good news via Calbike. Bad news via....everyone else.
11:40 AM PDT on September 16, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
  • CalBike Celebrates Signing of ATP Funding Reform Legislation
  • LA Metro Says Olympic Bus Plan Jeopardized Due To Lack Of Funds (LAist)
  • Dems. Help Republicans Pass Resolution Against CA Ocean Emission Regs (Leg. 1)
  • SD Votes to Sue E-Moto Companies for Ads Targetting Kids (Union-Trib)
  • CAHSRA Consultants Spent Nearly $600k on Luxuries (SF Standard, SacBee)
  • More On Victims Push For Traffic Violence State Of Emergency in LA (LAist)
  • Major Muni Cuts Bad for Everyone (SF Standard, SF Chron)
  • “Fix 50” Highway Construction Project Delayed Again (SacBee)
  • Judged Charged with Manslaughter for Killing Cyclist with Car (SacBee)
  • AAA: Cost of Owning an “Average” Car $6,000 a Year Plus Payments (CNBC)
  • “Affordable” Cars Are Vanishing (OC Reg)
  • Cities Should Be Setting Aside money for Infrastructure Maintenance. (Governing)
  • FTA Awarded $233 Million in Grants for Station Accessibility (Transportation Today)
  • At Least Six Dead In Chatsworth: Speeding Driver Crashes Into Metro Bus Killing Three People and Hospitalizing Six, Then News Helicopter Crashes While Covering (KTLALAistKABCDaily NewsL.A. MaterialLATNBC4NBC4KCAL)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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Today's Headlines

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