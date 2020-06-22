Today’s Headlines
- CA High Speed Rail Program is at risk: money and politics (SF Chronicle)
- Marin transit officials seem skeptical of bill to streamline transit projects (Marin Independent Journal)
- Take back the streets (NY Times)
- How to walk during a pandemic (Guardian)
- Austria tries a flat transit fee: $3 a day for transit to everywhere (CityLab)
- Trump rolls back, so CA writes its own environmental rules (CalMatters)
- John Cox argues state’s “preference” for fighting climate change is endangering cars (Bakersfield.com)
- SUVs, even smaller ones, are still dangerous (Mercury News)
- Santa Barbara ranked third best city for bikes by People for Bikes. Comments say otherwise – and Edhat fails to mention that San Luis Obispo is ranked #1
- Two sleeping residents and their house get in the way of suspected drunk driver, are injured (Mercury News)
- Protests in the suburbs (CityLab)
- Modern farming is a fight against nature, and it’s killing us (CalMatters)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF