Today’s Headlines

  • Why funding must shift from police to community resources (Fast Company)
  • Curfews hurt workers (Eater)
  • Roles and responsibilities of white urbanists (SPUR)
  • How Oakland students organized a massive, peaceful march (Berkeleyside)
  • Protests are not going away (LA Times)
  • There’s no excuse for government-sanctioned violence against the free press – or anybody (LA Times)
  • Police are using bikes as weapons (Forbes)
  • Black lawmakers in California urge support for bills that address systemic inequality (LA Times)
  • CA legislators are still trying to destroy high speed rail (The Sun)
  • Maybe bike-share systems will bounce back (Triple Pundit)
  • Stockton extends universal basic income pilot (CityLab)
  • Taking apart and transporting pieces of decommissioned San Onofre nuclear reactor: planning, time, money (Mohave Daily News)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF