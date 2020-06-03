Today’s Headlines

Why funding must shift from police to community resources (Fast Company)

Curfews hurt workers (Eater)

Roles and responsibilities of white urbanists (SPUR)

How Oakland students organized a massive, peaceful march (Berkeleyside)

Protests are not going away (LA Times)

There’s no excuse for government-sanctioned violence against the free press – or anybody (LA Times)

Police are using bikes as weapons (Forbes)

Black lawmakers in California urge support for bills that address systemic inequality (LA Times)

CA legislators are still trying to destroy high speed rail (The Sun)

Maybe bike-share systems will bounce back (Triple Pundit)

Stockton extends universal basic income pilot (CityLab)

Taking apart and transporting pieces of decommissioned San Onofre nuclear reactor: planning, time, money (Mohave Daily News)

