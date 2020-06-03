Today’s Headlines
- Why funding must shift from police to community resources (Fast Company)
- Curfews hurt workers (Eater)
- Roles and responsibilities of white urbanists (SPUR)
- How Oakland students organized a massive, peaceful march (Berkeleyside)
- Protests are not going away (LA Times)
- There’s no excuse for government-sanctioned violence against the free press – or anybody (LA Times)
- Police are using bikes as weapons (Forbes)
- Black lawmakers in California urge support for bills that address systemic inequality (LA Times)
- CA legislators are still trying to destroy high speed rail (The Sun)
- Maybe bike-share systems will bounce back (Triple Pundit)
- Stockton extends universal basic income pilot (CityLab)
- Taking apart and transporting pieces of decommissioned San Onofre nuclear reactor: planning, time, money (Mohave Daily News)
