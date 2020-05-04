Today’s Headlines
- It’s Bike Month. Or Bike Safety Month. At any rate, May is for biking!
- Biking is popular right now, but let’s take a lesson from the 1970s (Forbes)
- The bicycle couriers of lockdown (Global Cycling Network)
- California legislature begins its return: Assembly back in session, with curtailed activities (SF Chronicle)
- And they first have to deal with a very ugly budget (SF Chronicle)
- Fasten your seatbelts, reopening is going to be a long, slow, bumpy ride (LA Times)
- Sacramento will park wifi-equipped buses, unused right now, in neighborhoods that lack wifi (Capital Public Radio, KCRA)
- The next hurdle is figuring out how to make transit safe post-lockdown (AP News, New York Times)
- Traffic, emissions, and fuel-tax revenues are all way down during lockdown (UC Davis)
- Can the world sustain this reduction in traffic? (Brookings)
- Santa Monica residents want city to restrict some car traffic (Santa Monica Daily Press)
- Glaswegian builds a long bike: the Social Distandem (Bike Radar)
