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Tuesday’s Headlines

The plan to connect HSR lines seems pretty good, and common sense...
10:20 AM PDT on July 21, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
  • HSR Plan to Link SF-LA Line to Vegas Project (Newsweek, Railway Age)
  • A Full Complete Streets Project Finished in Sacramento (Abridged)
  • Burbank’s Fight Over NoHo-Pasadena BRT Could Delay Project Past Olympics (Daily News)
  • More on BART Restoring 10-Car Trains (LocalNewsMatters)
  • More on Improving Muni Access for Families (VoiceofSF)
  • More on VTA Breaking Ridership Records (SJSpotlight)
  • DUI Driver Nearly Hits Sheriff Investigating Hit-and-Run (SacBee)
  • Katie Porter Is “Done with Politics” (Fresno Bee)
  • Car-free Streets Reduce Noise and Air Pollution by 40% (The Conversation)
  • EV Sales Down Nearly 1/4 in First Half of 2024 in Trump’s America (Inside Climate News)
  • But Zero-EV Sales Grow in CA (Press Release)
  • 13 Car Makers Sign-Up for State’s EV Program (Union-Trib)
  • The Average Car Nowadays Weights Nearly 4,400 Pounds (Jalopnik)
  • <Insert Heat Wave Lyrics> (LAT)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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