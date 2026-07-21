Tuesday’s Headlines
The plan to connect HSR lines seems pretty good, and common sense...
10:20 AM PDT on July 21, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog California
California High-Speed Rail, High Desert Corridor Sign Agreement to Fill Key Gap in Statewide High-Speed Network
There's still a lot wrong with the High Desert Corridor proposal. But Brad the Turtle would be happy to know that a high-speed rail connection is now in the mix.
July 21, 2026
Op-Ed: Lack of Good Transit is the Real Culprit Behind the July 4th Fiasco
It's time for someone to call out the elephant in the room about the July 4th meltdown
July 20, 2026
CicLAvia – Meet the Hollywoods – Open Streets Open Thread
CicLAvia opened six miles of streets through West Hollywood, Hollywood, and East Hollywood - and dovetailed with the World Cup final - but did those two events mix as well as they might have?
July 20, 2026
SB 79 Deconstructed: San Marcos
While the San Marcos plan is unremarkable on the surface, things are more complicated than they might seem.
July 20, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
North County Transit is the first of the major transit operators to deal with fed/state funding head on.
July 20, 2026